Saturday’s Match Of The Day will have no presenters or pundits while Premier League players may not give post-match interviews to the BBC as the fallout continues to the Gary Lineker row.

Gary Lineker will step back from presenting Match Of The Day until he and the BBC have an “agreed and clear position on his use of social media”.

In response, a BBC spokesperson said: “Some of our pundits have said that they don’t wish to appear on the programme while we seek to resolve the situation with Gary.

“We understand their position and we have decided that the programme will focus on match action without studio presentation or punditry.”

A group of BBC commentators announced they would not participate in the programme. A joint statement read: “As commentators on MOTD, we have decided to step down from tomorrow night’s broadcast. We know that football fans who want to watch their teams should still be able to do so, as management can use World Feed commentary if they wish.

“However, in the circumstances we do not feel it would be appropriate to take part in the programme.”

It is understood the Professional Footballers’ Association will fully support any players who do not want to fulfil media duties with the BBC after Premier League matches in solidarity with Lineker and the other pundits.

Lineker, 62, has been embroiled in a row over impartiality after comparing the language used to launch a new Government asylum policy with 1930s Germany on Twitter.

Here’s each pundit and commentator who will boycott the show in solidarity...

Gary Lineker has been suspended by the BBC and will not host tonight's Match of the Day

Ian Wright: "Everybody knows what Match of the Day means to me, but I've told the BBC I won't be doing it tomorrow. Solidarity."

Alan Shearer: "I have informed the BBC that I won't be appearing on MOTD tomorrow night."

Alex Scott posted a GIF of Bernie Sanders on Twitter saying: "Nah! Not me".