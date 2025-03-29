Gary Lineker, Wayne Rooney and Theo Walcott all agree on one thing after Brighton lose to Nottingham Forest
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
After a largely turgid 120 minutes of football, Forest won a tense shoot-out 4-3. It was heart-breaking defeat for Albion, who failed to avenge the 7-0 defeat the City Ground in February.
The Seagulls were far from their best and didn’t look like scoring until the second-half of extra-time – when Joao Pedro had a goal disallowed for offside and Diego Gomez had a header brilliantly saved at point-blank range.
Kaoru Mitoma (Japan), Carlos Baleba (Cameroon), Yankuba Minteh (Gambia), Pedro (Brazil), left-back Pervis Estupinan (Ecuador) and midfielder Gomez (Paraguay) were all involved in World Cup qualifiers in the build-up to the match.
Gary Lineker, former England striker, said after the match at the Amex: “Football needs to address this. I know people will say players get paid a fortune, yes they do.
“But it’s not just about the players welfare, but the paying public will suffer, as you are not going to get players at their best.
“I can remember playing for England in friendly games and we flew to Australia for two days and I couldn't put one leg in front of the other!”
Ex-Premier League star Theo Walcott agreed.
He said: “It is a lot of football and a lot of travelling – you want to see the players keeping fit. There’s a lot of games for them.”
Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney said: “We did have South American players which it was tough getting them back a day before, but we would have a big enough squad where the manager could leave them out.”
To add to the misery for Brighton, Georginio Rutter and Adam Webster were forced off with injuries during the match. It remains to be seen how long the duo will be out of action.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.