Gary Neville offers Roberto De Zerbi and Brighton verdict ahead of Nottingham Forest and Manchester City
Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi will seek his first win as Brighton manager as they welcome Nottingham Forest to the Amex Stadium
The Italian has had a frustrating start to life in the Premier League as he saw his team lose a 2-0 lead at Liverpool to draw 3-3 and lose narrowly 1-0 to Antonio Conte’s Tottenham.
Albion then travelled to Brentford on Friday night for De Zerbi’s third game in charge and he watched on a his team created chances but suffered a 2-0 loss at the Gtech Community Stadium.
Brighton are seventh in the Premier League table and will look to return to winning ways against basement club Nottingham Forest who have five points from 10 matches and have won just once this season.
Most Popular
The seagulls have not won in the league when Graham Potter led them to 5-2 victory against Leicester at the Amex last month. It turned out to be Potter’s last game in charge before agreeing his move to Chelsea where he has enjoyed an impressive start at Stamford Bridge.
Pundit Gary Neville was pitchside for Sky Sports’ Friday Night Football for Brentford vs Brighton and despite a patchy beginning for De Zerbi, Neville believes Brighton are in decent shape for the season.
"Because of the stability at the club they can cope with a head coach moving,” said the former Manchester United and England full back. “The clubs that are set up really well, a head coach can leave, a new one can come in and the train still stays on the track.
“I thought it would be a case of a new manager coming in and assessing the team in the first few weeks but it looks like he is intervening and stamping his authority on it. Training longer and a bit more tactical.
"But he seems like they are enjoying it. I have to say we did the Monday night football at Liverpool and it looked like they were playing really well. They always play great football. They always look well coach and a team that feels like it’s achieving it's maximum and that seems to be continuing under the new manager as well.”
Brighton have a few injury issues ahead of the Nottingham Forest clash with Kaoru Mitoma and defenders Jan Paul van Hecke and Levi Colwill all set to miss out.
De Zerbi said: "Kaoru Mitoma will also miss this game for sure, and maybe Manchester City. It's his ankle. Levi Colwill and Jan Paul van Hecke have some problems, but the others are in good condition."