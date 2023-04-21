Edit Account-Sign Out
'Gave it away' - Erik ten Hag issues damning Man United verdict ahead of Brighton FA Cup semi-final

Erik ten Hag admitted Manchester United’s UEFA Europa League quarter-final performance in Sevilla was ‘unacceptable’ as their European campaign ended with a whimper.

By Matt Pole
Published 21st Apr 2023, 10:35 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 10:43 BST

United endured a torrid evening at Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium. Sevilla ran out comfortable 3-0 winners to advance to the semis 5-2 on aggregate.

Sevilla were gifted an eighth minute lead when Youssef En-Nesyri pounced on a dreadful error from Harry Maguire.

Loïc Badé’s excellent header doubled the host’s advantage on 47 minutes, before another woeful United blunder – this time by keeper David De Gea – allowed En-Nesyri to add his second of the night with nine minutes to play.

Erik ten Hag admitted Manchester United’s UEFA Europa League quarter-final performance in Sevilla was ‘unacceptable’ as their European campaign ended with a whimper. Picture by JORGE GUERRERO/AFP via Getty ImagesErik ten Hag admitted Manchester United’s UEFA Europa League quarter-final performance in Sevilla was ‘unacceptable’ as their European campaign ended with a whimper. Picture by JORGE GUERRERO/AFP via Getty Images
Erik ten Hag admitted Manchester United’s UEFA Europa League quarter-final performance in Sevilla was ‘unacceptable’ as their European campaign ended with a whimper. Picture by JORGE GUERRERO/AFP via Getty Images

The Red Devils will hope to put their meagre UEFA Europa League exit behind them when they take on Roberto De Zerbi’s red-hot Brighton & Hove Albion at Wembley in an FA Cup semi-final this Sunday.

Speaking to BT Sport, ten Hag said: "This was a great opportunity, a great occasion, to win something and we gave it away - we have to blame ourselves.

"It's gone, we can't change it. We have to look forward to Sunday, that's the next opportunity.

"It's unacceptable. We lost the battles, they had more passion, more desire, more willingness, that's difficult to win games.

"Everyone can see the demands and standard has to be higher in a club like Manchester United.

United were cruising at 2-0 in the first leg until two late own goals from Tyrell Malacia and the much-maligned Maguire allowed Sevilla to snatch an unlikely draw.

But the Red Devils were well below their best in Spain. Shorn of the suspended Bruno Fernandes and injured defenders Raphaël Varane and Lisandro Martínez, United lacked creativity and were inept at the back.

Sevilla took full advantage of United’s frailties, and ten Hag conceded that the Spanish club were more up for the fight than the Red Devils.

He added: "I have to acknowledge [that]. It's the truth.

"We have to learn to start games better, with more desire, more composure on the ball - and when you get the setback you have to deal with it and carry on."

