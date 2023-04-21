Erik ten Hag admitted Manchester United’s UEFA Europa League quarter-final performance in Sevilla was ‘unacceptable’ as their European campaign ended with a whimper.

United endured a torrid evening at Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium. Sevilla ran out comfortable 3-0 winners to advance to the semis 5-2 on aggregate.

Sevilla were gifted an eighth minute lead when Youssef En-Nesyri pounced on a dreadful error from Harry Maguire.

Loïc Badé’s excellent header doubled the host’s advantage on 47 minutes, before another woeful United blunder – this time by keeper David De Gea – allowed En-Nesyri to add his second of the night with nine minutes to play.

Erik ten Hag admitted Manchester United’s UEFA Europa League quarter-final performance in Sevilla was ‘unacceptable’ as their European campaign ended with a whimper. Picture by JORGE GUERRERO/AFP via Getty Images

The Red Devils will hope to put their meagre UEFA Europa League exit behind them when they take on Roberto De Zerbi’s red-hot Brighton & Hove Albion at Wembley in an FA Cup semi-final this Sunday.

Speaking to BT Sport, ten Hag said: "This was a great opportunity, a great occasion, to win something and we gave it away - we have to blame ourselves.

"It's gone, we can't change it. We have to look forward to Sunday, that's the next opportunity.

"It's unacceptable. We lost the battles, they had more passion, more desire, more willingness, that's difficult to win games.

"Everyone can see the demands and standard has to be higher in a club like Manchester United.

United were cruising at 2-0 in the first leg until two late own goals from Tyrell Malacia and the much-maligned Maguire allowed Sevilla to snatch an unlikely draw.

But the Red Devils were well below their best in Spain. Shorn of the suspended Bruno Fernandes and injured defenders Raphaël Varane and Lisandro Martínez, United lacked creativity and were inept at the back.

Sevilla took full advantage of United’s frailties, and ten Hag conceded that the Spanish club were more up for the fight than the Red Devils.

He added: "I have to acknowledge [that]. It's the truth.