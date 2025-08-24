Brighton's French attacker Georginio Rutter (R) during the Premier League match against Fulham

All the latest team news for Brighton and Hove Albion as they take on Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium

Brighton striker Georginio was a notable absentee from Fabian Hurzeler’s matchday squad at Everton on Sunday.

The £40m ace played 69 minutes of their Premier League opener against Fulham last week and was not fit enough to be included at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

A source close to the club confirmed that Georginio pulled up in training this week with “minor issue” but stressed it is not serious and that he is “fine.”

Danny Welbeck, who replaced Georginio against Fulham, has been promoted to the starting XI to face Everton.

It’s a blow for Hurzeler who praised Georginio ahead of the match as he looks to fill the void following Joao Pedro’s exit to Chelsea.

"With the loss of Joao, we miss one more striker,” said Hurzeler prior to the match. “Stefanos [Tzimas] needs time to get up to speed.

"So it's a little bit of a balance thing. You have two strikers with Danny and with Georgi, and you need to work out how to finish a game, how to start a game, how to finish strong.

"So, for example, if Georgi starts, you can have replace him with Danny. If you start with both, then you need to think about who's replacing them.

"It's more a balance thing. But I'm very happy that Georgi can play in both positions. He can play as the striker. He can play as a ten or an eight. So he's very flexible and that's something that helps us.”

Jack Hinshelwood returns to the matchday squad and takes his place on the bench having recovered from his injury.

Brighton XI: Verbruggen, Dunk, Van Hecke, Minteh, Baleba, Welbeck, Mitoma, Ayari, Wieffer, De Cuyper, O'Riley. Subs: Steele, Gruda, Hinshelwood, Boscagli, Milner, Kadioglu, Gomez, Veltman, Coppola.

Everton's Jack Grealish, on loan from Manchester City, gets his first start after coming on as a late substitute in their opening day loss at Leeds United.

And there is also a first start for France under-21 striker Thierno Barry, signed from Villarreal in a £27m deal this summer, while Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall makes his home Premier League debut after his £28m arrival from Chelsea.

Everton XI: Pickford, Keane, Tarkowski, Ndiaye, Barry, O'Brien, Grealish, Dewsbury-Hall, Gueye, Garner, Iroegbunam. Subs: Travers, McNeil, Beto, Chermiti, Coleman, Alcaraz, Aznou, Armstrong, Onyango.