All the reaction from Brighton’s 2-1 Premier League against Newcastle United from the Amex Stadium

Danny Welbeck had strong words with Newcastle striker Nick Woltemade during Brighton's 2-1 win against Newcastle at the Amex Stadium.

Welbeck's well-taken brace cancelled out a sublime second half goal from Woltemade as the Seagulls battled to third Premier League win of the season.

Woltemade was unhappy with the Brighton man after his second goal as Welbeck and the 6ft 6in German had a heated exchange as the Newcastle man was keen restart play.

Welbeck, 34, explained: “He was kind of telling me to hurry up after the second goal, to get back so they can restart.

“It's part of the game but it was nice to get the two goals and, most important, the three points puts us in a nice position going into next week.

“We had a few words but it's football and there’s heated discussions, there's moments on the pitch where things are said.

“But it’s only football. Once the final whistle is blow, it's a bit of sportsmanship and's all it is.”

The duo were spotted after the final whistle sharing a lighter moment as tensions eased slightly.

Welbeck blew kisses at Newcastle fans

Welbeck enjoys scoring against the Magpies and twice netted the the winner at St James' Park last season - once in the FA Cup and once in the league.

Welbeck, who earlier in his career spent a season with Newcastle's arch Sunderland, blew a kiss towards the travelling Newcastle fans after his first goal. “Their fans have a little bit of banter with me during games,” he said.

“I’ve got a lot of love for the Stadium of Light and Sunderland as well. They played a massive part in my development as a youngster coming through.”

Eddie Howe on Danny Welbeck

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe, speaking after the 2-1 loss at the Amex Stadium, said: “The two goals he (Welbeck) scored today, you have to give him a lot of credit, especially the first one.

“To have the composure he did to finish past Nick (Pope) who made a couple of good saves in the first half.

“Too still be playing the way that he is, is a credit to him. But I would rather focus on my players.”