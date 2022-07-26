Ghana coach sends commitment warning to Brighton's Tariq Lamptey and Southampton star ahead of Qatar World Cup

Brighton and Hove Albion wing back Tariq Lamptey will hope to feature for Ghana at the Qatar World Cup this year

Albion full back Tariq Lamptey, Athletic Bilbao striker Inaki Williams and Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu all switched allegiance to Ghana earlier this month.

The move by Ghana has received criticism from some former Black Stars – stating it could disrupt team spirit.

Fans are also worried the players only want to go for the glory of the World Cup and not show up for Africa Cup Nations matches, where they can play in remote parts of the continent at odd times of the season.

Addo, who was born in Germany to Ghanaian parents, said: "It's a difficult decision, especially if you were born in another country, and you're young and have a choice to play for two nations because once you've played more than three matches, you can't change again.

"And this is not like the club stage where you can sign maybe for one to three years. And then after that, if things don't work, you can go to another club. It's a lifetime decision.

"This is why they really have to think about what to do. Especially if you're not born in this environment, it's not always easy," he said.

"But they know what they stand to get. And first of all, it's a lot of joy and love.

"And surely also for them. It's not only about the World Cup, but also about more World Cups to come. It's about African Cup of Nations.