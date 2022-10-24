Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi is keen to get even more from his star player Leandro Trossard in the Premier League

Brighton were beaten 3-1 at Premier League champions City last Saturday but De Zerbi's men played well at the Etihad Stadium with Trossard once again a key figure.

Erling Haaland netted a first half brace for Pep Guardiola's team but it took a fine Kevin De Bruyne strike to wrap up victory after Brighton rallied with an excellent Trossard reply.

It was the Belgian's sixth goal of the season and the fourth since De Zerbi replaced Graham Potter last month.

Trossard's form has caught the eye of Albion's Premier League rivals. He was previously linked with a move to Manchester United and Arsenal but Newcastle are said to the latest team to have expressed an interest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Magpies, who moved to fourth in the Premier League yesterday with victory at Tottenham, were reported over the weekend to be preparing a £25m bid for the 27-year-old this January.

Trossard has previously said he is happy at Brighton and just wants to focus on playing well for the Seagulls and then for Belgium at the Qatar World Cup. What happens after that however remains uncertain.

De Zerbi is though a clear fan of his versatile attacker and has challenged his man to deliver his second half form at City on a more consistent basis.

“I prefer Trossard on the pitch!", said De Zerbi when asked what his best position is after the City match. "After, we decide [his best position], depending on the strategy, the other players I can put on the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He can play on the left wing or more inside. He has to give more quality.