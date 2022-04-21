Glenn Murray gives Eddie Nketiah Arsenal verdict amid Brighton and Crystal Palace summer transfer link

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah scored a classy brace at Chelsea last night but is out of contract with Gunners this summer

Former Brighton and Crystal Palace striker Glenn Murray believes Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah has sent a clear message to the club and his manager Mikel Arteta after his two goals against Chelsea last night.

Nketiah is out of contract at the Emirates this summer and has been heavily linked with a move away from the north London club with Brighton, Crystal Palace and West Ham all monitoring developments.

The 22-year-old was in scintillating form last night and his two goals helped Arsenal to a 4-2 victory and got their Champions League qualification push back on track.

Murray, who was at Stamford Bridge last night for BBC Radio 5, said: "The two goals were absolutely huge for him and his Arsenal career.

"To get that confidence of two goals in the Premier League, I have been in that position before and no disrespect intended but I have scored against maybe say Swansea or Brentford for instance but I haven't scored at Chelsea, Manchester United or an Arsenal, and sometimes you feel those goals boost you personally even more.

"To do that away from home at Stamford Bridge where you have come into the game off three bad results and come out of it with two goals when you have not scored for over a year is a massive boost for him."

Murray added: "I heard he wanted to leave the club and that he was not going to get the opportunities he wanted.

"But he has had opportunities and I felt from afar that he has not previously taken them. But now he has thrown down the gauntlet and taken his chances.

"His confidence will only grow from this point."

Arsenal are back in action this Saturday against Manchester United and Murray would like to see the England youth international in the starting XI once more.