Kaoru Mitoma of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates with teammates after scoring their team's second goal during the Carabao Cup Third Round match at Arsenal

De Zerbi’s men sealed their third consecutive win in all competitions thanks to their triumph at the Emirates and have now netted 10 goals in their last three fixtures.

Danny Welbeck, Kaoru Mitoma and Tariq Lamptey were on target against Arsenal last night after Eddie Nketiah had given the Premier League leaders a first half lead. Brighton rode their luck at times at the start of the second half but eventually found their attacking swagger to finish the game off in style.

The pace of the forward passing as they broke from defence to attack was impressive, as was the number of players this Albion team commit to the opposing box. The efficiency of the finishing was also of the highest order with Mitoma’s and Lamptey’s goals a highlight for more than 6,000 travelling Seagulls fans who made the trip to North London last night.

“They have more energy and more emphasis on wanting to get forward and more encouragement from the coaching staff to create chances and put them away,” said Murray, speaking on ITV’s Carabao Cup highlights show last night.

"Mitoma has been a breath of fresh air since De Zerbi came in and he has given him more of a platform to play. Tariq Lamptey has shown what he can do when coming into the team by getting on the scoresheet and showing the sort of form he did before the injury.