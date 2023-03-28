Jan Paul van Hecke has ruled out another loan move away from Brighton & Hove Albion but admitted he expected to be ‘glued to the phone’ during the summer transfer window.

The giant defender enjoyed fruitful loan spells at Eredivisie outfit Heerenveen in 2020/21 and Championship club Blackburn Rovers last season.

The 22-year-old enjoyed a tremendous campaign at Ewood Park. The young gun, who joined Albion on a three-year deal from Dutch outfit NAC Breda in September 2020, was an ever-present for Rovers after serving a three-match suspension in November 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The centre half made 32 appearances for Blackburn, bagged a goal and an assist, and was named Rovers’ 2021/22 Player of the Season ahead of top scorer Ben Brereton Díaz.

Jan Paul van Hecke has ruled out another loan move away from Brighton & Hove Albion but admitted he expected to be ‘glued to the phone’ during the summer transfer window. Picture by Naomi Baker/Getty Images

The Netherlands under-21 international was linked with a return to Blackburn, as well as a loan switch to Sunderland, last summer but an injury to Seagulls defender, and fellow Dutchman, Joël Veltman coupled with van Hecke’s excellent performances in training saw both deals broke down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defender, who is out of contract in the summer, has made just eight appearances in all competitions since his return to the Amex, and seems to have fallen behind Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk and Chelsea loanee Levi Colwill in Albion’s central defensive pecking order.

Van Hecke stressed that another loan departure was ‘out of the question’, and hoped Brighton would trigger the one-year extension on his contract.

But the youngster revealed it would be ‘difficult’ to stay in Sussex if he couldn’t nail down a regular place in Albion’s defence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to Voetbal International, via Soccer Nieuws, van Hecke said: “Waiting another season [for regular first team football] will be difficult.

“Ideally, I will become a regular at Brighton. My option will be exercised in May.

“Then I’ll be fixed for another year. Last summer they already wanted to break open my contract. Then we didn’t come to an agreement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For other clubs, it is now also becoming interesting, because I will be relatively cheap to take over. It will probably be another transfer window in which I am glued to the phone.