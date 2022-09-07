"Go to Chelsea to be sacked by Christmas" - Brighton supporters react to the Graham Potter to Chelsea rumours

The 47-year-old is among the bookies’ favourites to replace Thomas Tuchel, after the Blues parted ways with the former Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund boss this (Wednesday) morning.

The Athletic understands that the Blues intend to speak to Albion head coach Potter and ex-Tottenham and PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino about the position.

After a record-breaking Premier League campaign last time out, with a highest-ever finish and record points tally in the top-flight, Potter’s Brighton sit fourth in the table with 13 points from six games. The Seagulls are three points, and two places, above the Blues.

Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter has been given permission to speak to Chelsea about the vacant manager’s job at Stamford Bridge. Picture by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

Albion’s brand of slick, attacking football has reportedly caught the eye of Chelsea’s new owner Todd Boehly, but Potter is reportedly under contract at the Amex until 2025, meaning the Blues could fork out a considerable fee in compensation if a deal is agreed.

Here’s how Seagulls fans reacted to the Potter to Chelsea rumours on social media:

Ollie Mover said: “We are in trouble if GP leaves. Genuinely will be worse than Hughton going.”

Andy Bass said: “I'd be surprised if Potter took the meeting, even if permission was granted.”

Colin Curryer replied: “I can definitely see it happening. Same as Cucurella, who wouldn’t want more money, bigger budget, bigger club, challenging for the biggest titles in club football? He will take a leap of faith from the comfort zone of support and faith that #bhafc have in him at some point.”

Michael Peter Crisp said: “Can't see Graham Potter going to such a dysfunctional outfit as #Chelsea especially as he's built-up such a good squad and being head of such a strong set-up at #BHAFC. Chelsea seem to a club on the downgrade while Brighton seem to be a club on the ascendancy.”

Michelle (@misssagulls) said: “Go to Chelsea to be sacked by Christmas”

MadDogs&Englishman (@RDoyster) added: “One thing he won’t be given at Chelsea is time!!!”

Simon Alexander said: “Can’t say he won’t go but Chelsea have a terrible record off binning managers off at first sign of trouble and sure Potter will look at that”

Will (@WilRH_16) added: “I don’t see why he would join. His project at Brighton is really taking off this season. He’d move to chelsea only to get sacked by Christmas”

Dominic Ainsworth said: “A gang of egos has been assembled there. Way above Potter’s capabilities that. Not that he isn’t a good coach, he’s excellent but not ready for them.”