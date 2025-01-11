'Good weekend' - Joao Pedro provides update on MRI scan after watching teammates secure FA Cup win
Brighton were without key striker Pedro for the FA Cup third round clash against Norwich City this Saturday.
The Brazilian’s teammates coped well without him, though – securing a fine 4-0 win.
Pedro, who scored last weekend in the 1-1 draw against Arsenal, suffered an ankle injury in training and head coach Fabian Hurzeler was awaiting the results of an MRI scan.
Among the goalscorers was Solly March, who recently returned to first-team action after suffering a major knee injury last season.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Pedro, 23, wrote: “Scan ok, Solly scored, qualified for the next round. Have a good weekend Albion fans.”
Georginio Rutter grabbed a brace before Julio Enciso and March added second-half goals to secure a fine cup victory.
It was Brighton’s first win in nine games in all competitions.
