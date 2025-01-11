'Goosebumps' - Fabian Hurzeler reacts to Solly March after stunner at Norwich

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

All the reaction from Brighton’s 4-0 FA Cup win at Norwich City

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler said he had Goosebumps as Solly March gave a reminder of his magic left foot.

Brighton were already 3-0 up and cruising in the FA Cup third round clash at Norwich City when substitute March sealed a 4-0 win as he curled in from the edge of the box.

It was only his second appearance following almost 18 months out with an ACL injury and his first goal since his brace in a 4-1 win at Wolves way back in August 2023.

Solly March of Brighton & Hove Albion fired home the fourth goal

March was mobbed by his teammates after his 74th minute strike at Carrow Road and the travelling Brighton fans were signing his name long after the final whistle. Solly, Solly March!

“Yeah, that was a special moment for me," said Hurzeler after the match. “Because I get to know him now better and better. When I started here he was in rehab, you don't work with him every day,

“Now he's back on the pitch, so you really can talk to him every day.

“He's a special character, you really feel how much it means for him to wear the Seagulls' colour, to be part of this, to be on the pitch and I'm really happy for him,

“And honestly I had some Goosebumps when he scored and when the supporters cheered his name.”

Brighton took the lead thanks to fine header from Georginio Rutter and the £40m summer signing from Leeds United made it 2-0 just before the break as he smashed home Yankuba Minteh’s throughball.

Julio Enciso added a third after the break as he stole possession and then finished well from an acute angle. It was a big day for Rutter as he scored his first goals since his strike against Tottenham back in October.

"You need to have goals, assists, good actions and today I thought he had quite a lot of good actions,” said Hurzeler on Rutter. “He was very present in the opponent's box and that's key and I think that's a basic thing if you want to score a goal.

"He created some chances before where he was in good positions to score and I'm really happy that he carried on this intensity to run into the opponent's box and then he was there two times and scored.

"So I'm very happy for him. Hopefully this gives him even more self-confidence and belief in his own strength and I'm sure he will help us the rest of the season.”