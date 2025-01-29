Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Manchester United and England defender Paul Parker believes the club should swoop for Brighton striker Evan Ferguson.

The Republic of Ireland international has been out of favour with Seagulls boss Fabian Hurzeler and has made just two Premier League starts this term.

Ferguson has been linked with moves to West Ham, Bournemouth, Everton, Celtic and Bayer Leverkusen but Parker feels the 20-year-old's style and experience is perfect for Ruben Amorim's team.

Manchester United have been urged to sign Evan Ferguson of Brighton & Hove Albion

“He had a good run under De Zerbi, but with the new manager, things have changed for him," said Parker to bettingexpert.com.

“Ferguson has technical skills and know-how, and playing for Brighton in the Premier League has given him valuable education. United should look to grab him, even if it’s just until the end of the season. Højlund could learn from him, see what he’s doing, and grow his game.”

Brighton are said to be open to Ferguson leaving this window, be that on loan or a permanent transfer.

"It's very important that we talk about these things internally," said head coach Hurzeler last week. “That we know the player's view.

"The way of Brighton & Hove Albion is to get young players in, try to improve them.

"He is from our academy. Of course, we see his potential, but it is also important that he gets enough game time to develop and to improve.

"Therefore, it's always a decision we make together. So, We want to hear his opinion, his thoughts. We want to hear also his needs, his wishes and then it is also the club's side. Then it is about making the right decision together. Honestly, I don't know yet."