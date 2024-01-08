Graeme Souness makes James Milner and Jordan Henderson comparison amid Saudi Arabia transfer exit links

Graeme Souness says there are positive similarities between Brighton’s James Milner and former Liverpool teammate Jordan Henderson.

Both Milner and Henderson left the Reds for Albion and Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq respectively last summer, ending distinguished spells at the Merseyside outfit.

While the former is being praised for his efforts at the Seagulls, the latter was criticised for moving to a country where homosexuality is criminalised, especially as the England international had previously been a champion of the LGBTQ+ community.

Henderson is reportedly keen to end his spell at the Saudi Pro League team and return to the Premier League or Europe. Now, Liverpool legend Souness has spoken about the 33-year-old’s situation and compared him to 38-year-old Milner, saying both can have positive impacts on respective teams due to their professionalism.

He said on talkSPORT: “There’s a lot to like about Jordan Henderson. Great athlete and looks to be a really good type. I was asked a question about James Milner going to Brighton and I responded, ‘I think James Milner going to Brighton will make Brighton a better football club’, he won’t make their starting XI stronger and I think Jordan comes into that category.

"Having played and worked abroad, Jordan Henderson doesn’t have a trick, he’s a workaholic, as [Georginio] Wijnaldum is. They are very steady Eddies, up and down the pitch, put the ball under pressure on the opposition, infectious.