Graham Potter addresses Manchester City's '£50m' interest in Marc Cucurellla amid Calvin Bessey link

Graham Potter insists Marc Cucurella remains unfazed by intense speculation around his future.

Cucurella enjoyed a fine first season in the Premier League with Brighton following his £15.4m arrival from La Liga outfit Getafe.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 23-year-old was voted Albion's player of the season and has since been linked with lucrative moves to Chelsea or Manchester City during the summer window.

Brighton defender Marc Cucurella in preseason action with Albion at their Portugal training camp

Brighton, who themselves have been linked with a £25m swoop for left sided Rangers defender Calvin Bessey, are currently in Portugal for a pre-season training camp.

Potter said: "He's [Cucurella] been himself, he's trained really well and is liked by everyone in the group. Everyone loves him and he's just trained and played as normal.

"It's part of being a footballer that you have to deal with the speculation that is out there. It is nothing you can control but he's been a top professional.

"When the window is open you have to accept that anything can happen but weare quite calm in terms of the squad we have and the options we have.

"We are not panicking, we are trying to prepare the team and help the players. There is always speculation, we are used to that. It is something that happens every window.

"It never goes away so we have to deal with it and move forward."