Graham Potter and Brighton hit with second defensive injury blow ahead of Burnley and Aston Villa

Albion head coach Graham Potter has had defensive problems to deal with this season

Key Albion defender Adam Webster was ruled out ahead of their Premier League clash with relegation threatened Burnley at the Amex Stadium.

Webster is said to have picked up a slight groin injury and added to Graham Potter's defensive concerns as he was already missing skipper Lewis Dunk through suspension.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dunk received a second half red card at Man United which was a blow for the player and team as the skipper was just getting back into first team football following a long term knee injury.

Webster, who has had his injury issues this season with hamstring and calf problems, will hope to be back in the starting line-up next week against Aston Villa.

It leaves Potter a little light on defensive options following the recent departures of Ben White to Arsenal and Dan Burn to Newcastle.

Shane Duffy comes back into the team and will hope to form a formidable defensive barrier alongside Dutch international Joel Veltman.

Tariq Lamptey also returns to the starting XI as does experienced midfielder Adam Lallana who comes in for in for Pascal Gross.

Brighton XI: Sanchez; Lamptey, Veltman, Duffy, Cucurella; Bissouma, Moder, Mac Allister, Lallana; Maupay, Welbeck.

Subs: Steele, Trossard, Gross, Alzate, March, Caicedo, Roberts, Leonard, Ferguson.

Burnely's creative talent Dwight McNeil returns to the side having been dropped for the Liverpool match, while Ashley Westwood is replaced by Jack Cork. There is no James Tarkowski, as Nathan Collins starts.

Burnley XI: Pope, Pieters, Mee, Collins, Roberts; Lennon, Cork, Brownhill. McNeil; Cornet, Weghorst