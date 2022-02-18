"We believe in his quality" - Graham Potter backs Jakub Moder to break Premier League goal drought

The Polish international remains without a goal in the top-flight despite making 35 league appearances for the Seagulls since his move from Lech Poznań in October 2020.

The 22-year-old was unlucky not to break his duck in Albion's 2-0 defeat at Manchester United on Tuesday evening.

Moder forced United keeper David de Gea into an incredible reaction save in the first half before the midfielder rattled the bar in the game's dying embers with a spectacular long-range effort.

Jakub Moder celebrates netting in Brighton's FA Cup win over West Brom in January - but the Polish international is still yet to open his Seagulls account in the Premier League. Picture by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Speaking ahead of tomorrow (Saturday)'s home game against bottom-of-the-table Burnley, Seagulls boss Potter said it was only a matter of time before Moder opened his Premier League account.

The Albion head coach also said that the Pole had 'all the attributes' to become a 'top midfield player'.

He said: "He’s quite a calm guy. He doesn’t get too emotional. He doesn’t get too down when things aren’t going well and doesn’t get too excited when things are going well.

"As a temperament, he’s really good. We believe in his quality, in what he brings to the team.

"You can see that in terms of hitting the box, he can affect the goal, the next thing is to finish things off.

"But he’s still making his way in the Premier League, he hasn’t been with us that long, although he has played a bit of football now for us.

"It’s part of the process. I think he can be a top midfield player.