Graham Potter delivers Liverpool, Man United and Arsenal a '£42m' Moises Caicedo transfer blow amid Tony Bloom claim

Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo has been linked with a move to Premier League rivals Liverpool, Arsenal and Man United

Caicedo, 20, has been excellent for Albion so far this season and has helped cushion the blow of Yves Bissouma's exit to Tottenham.

The Ecuador international midfielder – who signed for Albion for £4.5m in 2021 – has been a key factor in Brighton's blistering start to the season and is set to face Fulham at Craven Cottage this Tuesday evening.

His performances have caught the eye of Liverpool, Man United and Arsenal and earlier this week it was reported that Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool were preparing a £42m bid.

Albion though are under no pressure to sell. The club have made more than £100m in sales this window with Marc Cucurella heading to Chelsea for £60m, Bissouma to Spurs for £30m and Neal Maupay to Everton for £15m.

Potter remains relaxed about Caicedo – who is contracted with the club until 2025 – and says £42m is not even close to what he's worth.

Potter said: "Well, it doesn't surprise me that people are looking at him because he is playing at a fantastic level; and as soon as you do research on him you realise he is a top kid great person, young, playing in the Premier League, has all the attributes to play at the very, very highest level.

"But we know the position he is in and we know the position the club are in, which is we don't want to lose him and we don't think we will – but in football you never know.

"That is how it is but we are quite calm and confident."

Brighton have made some shrewd deals in the market of late by buying young players with potential and then selling at the right moments for the right price.

Potter added: "I think you'd probably get his boots for that [£42m] for the chairman maybe, knowing the chairman.

"It's not for me to talk about. It is what it is."