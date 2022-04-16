Here are all the best of today’s Premier League transfer rumours.

Brighton & Hove Albion are set to face another North London club this afternoon as they travel to thte Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Seagulls will be looking for back-to-back wins after pulling off a surprise win over Arsenal last time out, however Tottenham are in brilliant form, having won seven of their previous nine league matches.

A win for Graham Potter’s side could see them return to the top half of the table as they look to end an up and down campaign on a high.

Here are today’s transfer rumours...

1. Red Devils in pole position for Brazil international Manchester United are thought to be leading the race to sign Ajax's Antony, which Erik ten Hag keen to reunite with the winger upon his arrival at Old Trafford. Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Juventus have also shown interest in the Brazilian. (Tutto Juve)

2. Asking price for ex-Liverpool defender slashed Schalke are reportedly prepared to accept a fee of less than 10m for Norwich City loan star Ozan Kabak in the summer, as they look to offload him. The Canaries have the option to buy the defender and was initially valued at €13m. (Inside Futbol)

3. Liverpool in talks with Germany international Liverpool are reportedly in talks with RB Salzburg's Karim Adeyemi over a move for the £35m-rated striker. The 20-year-old has scored 16 league goals this season. (The Mirror)

4. Tottenham face competition for £41m-rated Brazilian Tottenham could be forced to compete with a number of European clubs for the Torino defender Gleison Bremer this summer. The 25-year-old - valued at around £41 million - has previously been linked with Liverpool and Arsenal. (FC Inter News)