Graham Potter hails his £4.5m 'Yves Bissouma replacement' who dominated the Manchester United midfield

Moises Caicedo continued his impressive start to his Albion career with masterful display in the heart of the Albion midfield at Old Trafford.

Caicedo, who is a Manchester United fan and was once said to be on the club’s radar, joined Brighton for £4.5m from Independiente del Valle in 2021.

He had a loan stint with Beerschot in Belgium but returned to Albion last January and impressed on his introduction to the side in the later stages of last season.

Yves Bissouma’s £30m exit to Tottenham earlier this window has created a further chance for him to shine and the Ecuador international grasped that opportunity at Old Trafford on the opening day of the season.

Caicedo was calm, powerful, tactically aware and his range of passing impressed – he looked head and shoulders above a Manchester United midfield that included Bruno Fernandes, Scott McTominay and Fred.

Potter said: "I thought his first-half performance was so impressive. He is not that old and is still adapting and learning but he has great qualities, he's fantastic – he really is.

"I wouldn't want to say anything, I think for young players they just need to play more games and not put too much pressure on them but we enjoy working with him.