Graham Potter issues fresh challenge to 'Arsenal destroyer' Enock Mwepu ahead of Tottenham clash

Graham Potter hopes midfielder Enock Mwepu can be a regular on the scoresheet ahead of Saturday’s clash at Tottenham.

Mwepu has struggled with knee and hamstring injuries this season but delivered a fine display at Arsenal last week on his long-awaited return to the Albion starting XI.

The Zambia international produced a goal and an assist during the 2-1 triumph at the Emirates and will hope that can be the foundation for a strong finish to the campaign.

Albion have not had a regular goalscoring midfielder since their return to the Premier League and Potter believes the £10m summer arrival from Red Bull Salzburg has the potential to do just that.

“That is our hope,” said Potter. “He adds something a little bit different to what we have. He has a slightly different profile but we have not been able to select him as much as we would have liked and as much as he would have liked.

“But sometimes you have that when you are adapting to the Premier League. You have that time where you have to settle in and get used to the level and learn about each other.

“Hopefully he can now finish the season strong because he brings another dimension for us.”

Mwepu, 24, will now likely be in he starting XI for their next North London challenge against Antonio Conte’s Tottenham.

Spurs are in the best form of their season so far and their impressive recent run has made them favourites to finish fourth – ahead of Arsenal – and clinch that final Champions League spot.

Brighton were further boosted last week with the return to fitness of Adam Lallana and Adam Webster.

The experienced duo came on in the second half at the Emirates and helped Albion see out the game and claim a vital three points – their first in eight matches.

It leaves Potter’s team 11th in the Premier League and a strong end to the season could see them achieve their aim of a top 10 finish.

Albion will however be without Poland international midfielder Jakub Moder who starts his lengthy rehabilitation after a successful surgery on a serious ACL injury.

Tottenham manager Conte is expected to take charge of Saturday’s match against Brighton despite testing positive for Covid-19.

Conte tested positive at the weekend and has been “appropriately distancing” to avoid spreading the virus, according to the Premier League side.

Tottenham expect the Italian to be symptom-free in time for Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off.

Conte’s pre-match press conference will now take place on Thursday via Zoom, rather than in-person at the club’s Hotspur Way training ground in Enfield.