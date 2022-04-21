Graham Potter issues latest on Leandro Trossard ahead of Southampton after Man City absence

Graham Potter hopes to have Leandro Trossard available once more as they welcome midtable Southampton to the Amex Stadium this Sunday.

Trossard was a notable absentee as Albion suffered a 3-0 loss against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

The Belgian international has been in sparkling form prior to the City match and had scored in both of Brighton's away victories at Arsenal and Tottenham.

Potter said: "He looks like he will be [available]. He has recovered quite well.

"It was just a 24 sickness problem. He has been lightly training, we expect him to train towards the end of the week and we expect him to be available for selection."

Midfielder Yves Bissouma will miss out once again as he serves the second of his two-match ban after picking up his 10th booking of the season at Tottenham.

Adam Webster could also be in line for his first start since February having recovered from calf and groin problems.

Brighton are 10th in the Premier League standings on 40 points and victory against Southampton would see them surpass their record tally of 41.

Albion's home form has not been hugely impressive this season and it's an area Potter is keen to improve ahead of the Southampton match.

"If you look closer at our games at home there have been quite a few draws, little margins and a couple of penalties we have missed - home against Palace and Norwich.