Graham Potter issues Sunderland Jan Paul van Hecke transfer blow amid Tony Mowbray latest

Jan Paul van Hecke could play a role for Brighton this season in the Premier League despite interest from Championship side Sunderland

The Netherlands under-21 international looked set for a loan deal to the Black Cats but an injury concern to defender Joel Veltman and van Hecke’s form in training has forced a rethink from Potter.

Van Hecke impressed in the Carabao Cup win at Forest Green and was used as a second half substitute as Brighton enjoyed a 1-0 Premier League win against Leeds United at the Amex Stadium last Saturday.

The defender was excellent on loan last season in the Championship with Blackburn and Sunderland were said to be in the final stages of completing the loan move this term.

However, the club have lost their manager Alex Neil to Stoke and despite the fact that Tony Mowbray – van Hecke’s boss at Blackburn last season – is poised to take over at Sunderland, the deal now appears unlikely.

“It’s not just about that,” Potter said. “That’s the role he played at the weekend. It’s not to say that he can’t go on sooner or play from the start.

“He has to be patient. He knows the quality of player we have in those areas.

“But, while he is getting on in the Premier League, it is difficult for us to say, ‘Okay there is a better option somewhere else’.

“We will constantly monitor it but between now and November time I think there is a good chance he could help us, there is a good chance he is on the pitch. And that is good for him in the Premier League.”

Potter added: "It’s more what he has been doing with us.

“We have always been impressed with him, how he is day to day with us.