Graham Potter issues Tariq Lamptey injury update ahead of Wolves and Manchester United

Brighton wing back Tariq Lamptey missed last week's Premier League draw against Southampton with a knee problem

Albion's quest to beat their record points tally and achieve a top 10 finish received a boost ahead of their trip to Wolves this Saturday.

Brighton are 11th in the league standings and a draw or better at Molineux would see them beat their record Premier League points total of 41 and also boost their hopes of finishing the season in the top 10.

Tariq Lamptey was a notable absentee for Brighton's draw against Southampton last week at the Amex Stadium due to a knee injury.

Lamptey, who returned from a long term hamstring issue at the start of the campaign, is a key man for Graham Potter's and adds pace to the right flank.

Potter said: "Tariq Lamptey trained today [Thursday], so providing there is no reaction he will be involved."

Brighton will also be boosted by the return of Yves Bissouma who has now completed his two-match suspension after collecting his 10th booking of the season in Albion's impressive 1-0 win at Tottenham.

Defender Shane Duffy also returns and is available for selection following his thigh injury.

There was however a blow for Albion ahead of their final four matches of the season as their talented young attacker Jeremy Sarmiento suffered an injury setback.

Sarmiento was returning to full fitness from a serious hamstring injury but pulled up in midweek during an under-23s match against Chelsea under-23s.