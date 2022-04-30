Graham Potter issues verdict on Brighton's win at Wolves as midfield star singled out for praise

Dominant Brighton strolled to victory at Wolves to set a new club record and deliver a hammer blow to the hosts’ European hopes.

The Seagulls posted a new record points tally in the Premier League with a comfortable 3-0 victory at Molineux.

Alex Mac Allister recovered from an earlier penalty miss to score from the spot before Leandro Trossard and Yves Bissouma wrapped up victory.

Graham Potter celebrates victory with midfielder Yves Bissouma after Brighton and Hove Albion's Premier League victory at Wolves

Brighton climbed to ninth – on 44 points – to inflict Wolves’ heaviest home defeat of the season.

"Great effort by the boys, kept a clean sheet, fantastic," said Potter. "The personality of the players, the team, everything about the performance I really liked.

"We have had some good away days this year and that [the Wolves win] was up there. You could see the second half performance was up another level from the first.

"The boys looked hungry to score, enthusiastic to get forward. It was important for us to keep a clean sheet because we didn't want to let them back into the game and I thought we managed the situation quite well.

"Defended when we had to and offered a threat on the way forward and nice to score three goals."

On the penalties, when Mac Allister missed the first and then wrestled the ball away from Trossard to take the second, Potter added: "We were just recovering from the first one [penalty miss] so I think it says a lot about Alexis that he has the personality and character to go again and execute the same penalty.

"It also reflects that our penalty record has not been that good. We have missed a few so everyone wants to do well and everyone wants to win.