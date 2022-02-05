Graham Potter lays out plan for Benicio Baker-Boaitey after surprise swoop for ex-West Ham and Porto attacker

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter said he will be keeping a close eye on new signing Benicio Baker-Boaitey in the coming weeks.

Albion signed the Porto winger Baker-Boaitey on loan until the end of the season, with a view to a permanent move.

The 18-year-old wide player, who began his career with West Ham, will initially join Andrew Crofts’s under-23s squad, who are currently seventh in Premier League 2.

"One for the future," said Potter at his press conference ahead of Albion's fourth round FA Cup clash at Tottenham.

"He will go to work with the under-23s. The guys in the recruitment team identified him and made the decision to bring him in.

"He is someone we will be aware of and look at over the coming weeks and months."

Baker-Boaitey advanced through West Ham's youth system and joined Porto at the beginning of the 2020/21 season.

It is understood he previously held talks with Bayern Munich, Paris St Germain and Benfica but opted Porto.

The youngster is now keen to make the most of his opportunity at Albion.

:"Thank you for the warm welcome to @officialbhafc and for everybody who made this possible," he wrote on Instagram.

"Grateful for the opportunity and looking forward to this promising journey."

Under-23s boss Crofts added, “Benicio is an exciting player and one who we are looking forward to working with, initially between now and the end of the season.

“Now the challenge is to show what his strengths are, continue his development, and push forward with his progression in the second part of the season.”