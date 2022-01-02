Graham Potter makes bold Evan Ferguson claim ahead of Everton clash

Evan Ferguson has impressed at Brighton this season

The 17-year-old has been prolific for the under-23s this season and injuries and illness within the Albion squad has seen the Ireland youth international on the bench for their recent Premier League matches.

He joined Albion in January 2021 from Bohemians and made his first team debut in August during the 2–0 win away to Cardiff City in the Carabao.

Ferguson is yet to see Premier League action but Potter admits he has been impressed by his young striker.

"It’s great for him, he’s a young guy, but he’s got a big future I think," said the Albion head coach. "I’ve been really impressed with him in training, he’s got really good movement, you can see his qualities, his goals, they’re not by accident that’s for sure, he knows where to be in the box and around the defenders.

"The more he is with us, the better he will get. The guys in the academy have done a fantastic job with him, now it’s about the next stage.

"We need to take it at the right pace for him, but while he’s in the first team it’s a great experience for him."

Leandro Trossard could return for Brighton at Everton after hamstring tightness forced him to miss the 1-1 draw at Chelsea in midweek.

Fellow forward Danny Welbeck is pushing for a start after scoring as a substitute at Stamford Bridge on his second appearance following a three-month injury absence.