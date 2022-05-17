Here are all the best from today’s Premier League transfer rumours.

Brighton & Hove Albion narrowly missed out on their third win on their bounce at the weekend as they drew with Leeds United in Yorkshire.

Danny Welbeck handed them the lead with a first half goal and they looked set for another three points before Pascal Struijk bagged the equaliser right at the death.

While the point was a huge boost for Jesse Marsch’s time in their scrap for survival, the Seagulls dropped down to tenth place after Leicester thrashed Watford.

Graham Potter’s side will now prepare to host West Ham in their final match of a rather successful Premier League campaign.

Here are today’s rumours...

1. Southampton to rival Bournemouth for Serie A star Southampton and Bournemouth are both thought to be targeting Fiorentina goalkeeper, Bartlomiej Dragowski. The 24-year-old has played second fiddle to Pietro Terracciano this season. (talkSPORT) Photo Sales

2. Man United and Liverpool snubbed by Brazilian wonderkid Manchester United and Liverpool had reportedly been talking Palmeiras teenager Endrick, however the 15-year-old is now set to sign his first professional contract with the Brazilian club. Endrick has previously been likened to Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr. (Daily Star) Photo Sales

3. Jurgen Klopp confirms interest in World Cup winner Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Liverpool are interested in signing PSG's Kylian Mbappe this summer, admitting 'we're not blind'. The French starlet is out of contract and looks set to join Real Madrid ahead of next season. (Evening Standard) Photo Sales

4. West Ham open to offers for defensive duo West Ham are reportedly willing to sell Issa Diop and Arthur Masuaku this summer and are eager to replace them with Man City's Nathan Ake and AZ Alkmaar's Owen Wijndal. The pair have made 13 Premier League appearances each this season. (EXWHUemployee) Photo Sales