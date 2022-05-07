Graham Potter makes Leandro Trossard admission as contract ticks down

Trossard has seven Premier League goals this season and has scored in his each of his last three away games at Arsenal, Tottenham and Wolves.

The Belgian international, who will have just 12 months remaining on his contract this summer, is in the best form of his Albion career since arriving for £15m from Genk in 2019.

Potter has been impressed with his attacker and also felt Trossard could deliver in the top flight on a consistent basis.

"Last year, he probably hit the post more than anybody in the Premier League so it's that little piece of luck or margins," said Potter.

"He's just carried on working and done his best for the team and now the margins are in his favour.

"The quality is there and the execution is there, we see it everyday in training. There was never a doubt that he wouldn't, but there are Premier League defenders there as well, it's not so easy.

"Once he has scored, a little more confidence and belief is there and psychologically he is in a better place.

"The Arsenal goal was a big moment for him.

"It was a weight off his shoulders and we are delighted for him. Seven goals now for him which is great.