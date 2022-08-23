Graham Potter makes Matt Clarke admission as ex-Portsmouth man nears £2.5m Middlesbrough switch

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter believes Middlesbrough will get a fine player in Matt Clarke

Graham Potter admits Middlesbrough are close to signing their defender Matt Clarke.

Clarke signed for Albion on a four year deal for an undisclosed fee in June 2019 from Portsmouth.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The defender was the first signing the club made after the arrival of Potter from Swansea.

Clarke struggled to breakthrough to the Albion first team had two loan spells at Derby County and was on loan at West Brom last season in the Championship.

Middlesbrough see Clarke as the ideal man to boost their defensive options and Potter believes they will get a great character.

"It’s a good opportunity for Matt," said the Albion head coach. “He gets a chance of more regular game time.

“He has been fantastic to work with, I must say.