Graham Potter makes Neal Maupay claim after fiery Frenchman's hasty retreat down Elland Road tunnel

Neal Maupay has struggled for game time with Brighton and made a hasty exit during the Premier League match against Leeds United

Graham Potter claimed that nature called for Neal Maupay as the fiery French striker disappeared down the tunnel 10 minutes before the final whistle.

Maupay was an unused subsitute during the 1-1 draw at Leeds United and abruptly left the pitchside shortly after Potter had used Tariq Lamptey as his final substitute at Elland Road.

Maupay has struggled for game time of late and last started for Albion in the 0-0 draw against Norwich on April 2. He has since featured as a late substitute against Man City, Southampton and Man United.

"I have no idea," said Potter when asked why Maupay disappeared early.

"But I would imagine because we'd made our three subs. I think he went to the toilet.

"He came back at the end. Sometimes that happens."

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch feels Pascal Struijk’s late equaliser against Brighton has shifted the momentum in the Premier League survival battle in his side’s favour.

Substitute Struijk’s stoppage-time header cancelled out Danny Welbeck’s first-half opener in a 1-1 draw at Elland Road and crucially clinched Leeds the point needed to climb out of the bottom three with one game remaining.

Leeds leapfrogged Burnley, who still have a game in hand after losing at Tottenham earlier on Sunday, and will head to Brentford on the final day hoping to retain their top-flight status.

“We’re alive right now, regardless of the last day,” Marsch said. “We just have to fight for any point. Any point gets us a little bit closer and shifts a little bit of the momentum."