Graham Potter makes Solly March injury admission after Everton loss

Graham Potter's team missed Solly March against Everton

March was sorely missed and Brighton struggled for balance on the left as Rafa Benitez's team recorded an impressive 2-0 triumph to inflict Albion's first loss of the season.

March had an encouraging start to the new season and was a key performer in Albion's victories against Burnley and Watford.

The 27-year-old, who signed a new three year contract extension last week, was ruled out due to hamstring issue and Potter hopes to have his wide man available after the international break.

"No, I don't think so," said Potter when asked if March's issue was long term. "This (Everton) just came a little too soon for him. It is a little hamstring strain so hopefully for Brentford he will be okay.

"We lost Solly in the week so we lost a bit of balance there. They've got some great forward players and they exploited that."

Demarai Gray slotted home to hand Everton a 1-0 lead just before the break, scything in on the inside left before drilling past Robert Sanchez.

Brighton undid their bright start to the second half when Joel Veltman - a second half replacement for Alexis Sanchez - felled Seamus Coleman for an Everton penalty.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin first fended off Richarlison’s fight to take the spot-kick, then composed himself and slotted home to put Everton 2-0 up.

The Seagulls could have few complaints about the penalty, with Veltman caught the wrong side of Coleman and fouling the Everton full-back.

"We weren't really bad - not that good either. The better team won," said Potter.

"If you make an error against these types of teams, they can punish you, they've got good players. I though we responded well at half time. Over the course of the game, I've no complaints with the result.

"We weren't at our best. We lacked that little bit of quality and they were dangerous on the transition while we were trying to push for a goal.

"Six points from the first three matches is not a bad start.