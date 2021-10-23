Graham Potter makes 'suffering' admission after Phil Foden makes Brighton pay again

Phil Foden was inspirational for Man City

A first-half masterclass from Manchester City saw them win at Brighton and move back up to second in the Premier League.

The reigning champions were untouchable for 45 minutes as Phil Foden scored twice after the recalled Ilkay Gundogan had opened the scoring. Foden has now scored four in his last three against Brighton.

Brighton were much better after the interval and arguably deserved more than the consolation given to them from the penalty spot by Alexis Mac Allister, with Riyad Mahrez striking late on as City left the south coast with a 4-1 win.

"It was a tough one for us," said Potter. "They were fantastic and you have to credit them for the way they played.

"I thought we were quite good and then conceded a bit of a soft goal. We suffered a bit in the first half but the second half response was fantastic.

"I am really pleased, I am not really pleased we lost a game of football but performance-wise I am happy.

"Our players were amazing. Fantastic. I've no complaints with the result. Manchester City were better than us, deserved the win but very pleased with our performance going forward.

"We have to say Manchester City were better but our performance was something to be proud of.

"We made a couple of errors that got punished but the players didn't feel sorry for themselves and up to the 85th minute they were fantastic. We ran out of steam a little but but we will take a lot from this game."

On whether this result has dented their confidence: "It's not dented at all. I can't be prouder of the team. It's not easy playing this type of opposition."

Pep Guardiola hailed Phil Foden after he starred in City’s win which took them back to second in the Premier League.

“There are players that play in one position and there are players who play football, when you play football it means you can play any position, you understand the game,” he said when asked about Foden’s versatility.

“In the final third he can play up front, has the quality to move and be aggressive one on one and arrive in the box. He can play as a false nine, a winger, wide right or wide left.

“He is a guy who is a midfield player with a big sense of the goal. He is still young and still has a margin to improve.”

Foden himself was pleased to have weighed in with two goals as he enjoyed playing in a more central position than he has been accustomed to.

“I’m enjoying it,” he told Sky Sports.

“I can drop deep and get the ball and pick the passes off. It’s a new role for me and I can say I’m really enjoying it.

“We are on a good run of form, but we just want to keep going now for the next games and keep that level.

“On another day I could have scored three, but the main thing is the result and I’m just happy we got it today.”