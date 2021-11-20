Graham Potter makes 'turnover mistake' admission as Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa punish Brighton

Graham Potter saw his team suffer their first away loss of the season at Villa Park

Gerrard left Rangers during the international break to replace Dean Smith, who was sacked following five successive Premier League defeats, and got Villa Park bouncing again with two late goals.

Ollie Watkins broke the deadlock with a lovely curling effort after 84 minutes before Tyrone Mings lashed home a second goal two minutes from time.

Brighton had performed well in the first half and Leo Trossard and Tariq Lamptey were both denied by fine save from Villa's Martinez.

Gerrard's men improved after the break and deservedly took the three points as Brighton struggled to create chances.

Potter said, "It was a decent performance in a difficult environment with Steven [Gerrard's] first game in charge. With the enthusiasm of the Holte End Villa Park is a tough place to come, there was a lot of motivation for them.

"If you analyse the whole game, until the 84th minute I was really happy with the performance and the team looking likely to win was us.

"I thought we controlled it as well as we could. After 83 minutes I didn't feel we were under any danger but there's a mistake, a turnover of possession, a good finish and suddenly it's 1-0 and a totally different atmosphere.

"We gave ourselves a chance to win the game but we didn't score and Aston Villa did."

Brighton made four changes as Jason Steele replaced the suspended Robert Sanchez in goal, with Adam Webster, Pascal Gross and Jakub Moder also back in the side.

Gerrard and his team emerged from the tunnel to a rousing reception and Villa responded early on with a bright start to the match.

Following a spell of pressure, which included a couple of corners, Matty Cash forced Steele to make a fine block against his post after getting his head on the end of Matt Targett’s deep cross.

Brighton could not get out of their own half for a time but they weathered the storm and threatened themselves just after the half-hour mark when Emi Martinez stood up bravely to repel Trossard’s driven strike from the angle.

Martinez was worked again before the break, making a fine save with his right hand to deny Tariq Lamptey when he looked second best to do so.

Villa were bright once again at the start of the second half and only a superb save from Steele to keep out Mings’ header denied the hosts the lead.

Once more, however, Brighton were able to take the sting out of the game and the Villa faithful were beginning to get restless.

Gerrard introduced Leon Bailey and Ashley Young and that gave both the stadium and team a lift.

It was excellent play by Young that brought the opening goal. There was still plenty for Watkins to do but he cut inside from the left, before steadying himself on the edge of the box and curling a fine shot into the top corner of the net.

Victory was assured two minutes from time when McGinn’s pass for Watkins was intercepted and Mings smashed home the loose ball.