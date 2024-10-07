Graham Potter names the two Brighton stars that silenced Ange Postecoglou and Tottenham

Former Brighton boss Graham Potter said two Albion players made a huge difference in their remarkable 3-2 victory against Tottenham at the Amex Stadium yesterday.

Albion were trailing 2-0 to Spurs at halftime but second half strikes from Yankuba Minteh, Georginio Rutter and Danny Welbeck sealed a vital three points for the Seagulls.

Potter, speaking on Match of the Day2, was impressed by the contribution of experienced Welbeck and also praised second half substitute Pervis Estupinan.

Danny Welbeck of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur FC at Amex Stadium

"Estupinan brings a physicality,” said Potter. “He can match Tottenham's physicality. In the first half the full back [Ferdi Kadıoğlu] was having problems in the 2v1 overloads.

"He [Estupinan] gets on the front foot and is able to match their intensity. A couple of times, goals came from sliding passes down to [Kaoru] Mitoma.

"All of a sudden Mitoma can now move inside and threaten the back line of Tottenham. He made a good impact.”

Potter also worked with former Arsenal striker Welbeck during his time with Brighton. Welbeck joined the Seagulls in 2021 on a free transfer following his injury-hit stint at Watford.

The 32-year-old is currently playing some of the best football of his career at Brighton and has four Premier League goals to his name this term.

"On and off the pitch he has been fantastic,” said Potter. “He came in on a free transfer and just brings that experience that know how and how to act and how to be in a winning dressing room.

"He has really helped th younger players and it is great to see him scoring as well. He's a centre forward and he wants to score goals.”

