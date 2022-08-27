Graham Potter provides worrying Adam Lallana injury update ahead of Fulham and Leicester
Graham Potter said Adam Lallana faces a spell on the sidelines after missing the 1-0 victory against Leeds United.
Lallana, 33, had previously started all three of Albion's Premier League matches but was forced to miss out today due to a calf injury.
Brighton face Fulham this Tuesday at Craven Cottage, before welcoming Leicester to the Amex Stadium next Sunday.
They also play Bournemouth away and Crystal Palace at home on the September 17 before the international break.
Potter said, "He felt his calf, so he has a problem with his calf. So we are looking at the other side of the international break I would guess."
It's a blow for club and player as Lallana had been in fine form in the early matches and was benefitting from a full pre-season.
Brighton however proved they have the strength in depth to cope, with the likes of Enock Mwepu, Steven Alzate and Mitoma all competing for game time.
Of today's victory against Leeds – which took Albion to 10 points from four matches – Potter added: “We played well, so I was disappointed not to have gone in ahead at half-time but credit to the boys, they started the second half well and got the goal.
“Leeds are a good team, Jesse has done a good job and they’re hard to play against. We had to suffer a little bit but overall I think we deserved the win.”