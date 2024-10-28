All the latest transfer news from Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Brighton and Chelsea manager Graham Potter is among the contenders to take charge at Manchester United after Erik ten Hag’s sacking.

Potter, 49, has been out of work for 18 months after his sacking from Chelsea in April 2023. The ex-Swansea manager had previously spent three productive seasons at Brighton as he transformed their playing style and turned them from relegation candidates to a top half team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Potter – alongside the likes of Ruud van Nistelrooy, Thomas Frank, Ruben Amorim – have been linked with the vacancy at Old Trafford. He is keen to return to management and is seeking the right project and spoke to Sky Sports last week about the Manchester United role.

Former Brighton boss Graham Potter has been linked with the role at Manchester United

Potter said: "I am the only coach in world football to be linked with Stoke City and Napoli in the same week. A lot of what I've read in the media is untrue and false. I take what the media say with a pinch of salt. I've had lots of conversations with lots of people."

What is a fact however is that Potter previously worked well with United’s current sporting director Dan Ashworth during their time together at Brighton.

Potter was hugely complimentary on Ashworth just before his exit to Newcastle in 2022. “It doesn't surprise me with Dan because he is a fantastic person. And from my experiences with him, he is a top operator, so we are lucky to have him here,” said Potter at the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ashworth was equally full of praise for the job Potter did at Brighton, having succeeded the popular Chris Hughton in 2019. "Graham has done a brilliant job. Chris [Hughton]’s shoes weren’t easy to step into.

"But it felt the step change for Graham was opening up those pathways for younger players to come through and almost evolve the team, which Graham has brilliantly.

"You can talk about changing the style of play, and he’s done that, but you’ve got to win enough matches to stay in the league and hit our objectives.”

There’s a clear respect between the two and that history will no doubt be an advantage for Potter should he be interviewed for the United role.