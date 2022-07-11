Graham Potter responds to £8.5m 'loan or keep' question after summer arrival makes preseason impression

The £8.5 million summer arrival played the first 45 minutes of a behind closed doors friendly at the Lancing training ground during a 0-0 draw with the Belgian outfit at the weekend.
Enciso, 18, could challenge for a place in Potter's first team this term but a loan move to gain more experience has not yet been ruled out.
Potter will take a much closer look at his new recruit as they head to Portugal for a preseason training camp, ahead of further friendlies against Reading (July 23) and Espanyol (July 30) before their Premier League season opening against Man United at Old Trafford on August 7.
On Enciso, Potter said: “Physically, yes. He’s a little powerhouse, to be fair to him.
“He can run, he’s got the capacity, he’s tenacious but he is only young.
“So it’s about seeing how he adapts to a new continent, a new club, a new league.
“We have seen it before with Alexis (Mac Allister) and Moises (Caicedo).
“It’s not straightforward but we like what we see and he has made a really good first impression.”
“I don’t think we’ve decided anything," Potter added when asked if he will be loaned out this season. “The first impression has been really positive.
“We will make the right decision based on him and what the needs of the group are and the squad. He is an option for us, that’s for sure.”