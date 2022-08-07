Graham Potter reveals one major injury concern for Brighton ahead of Manchester United

Brighton and Hove Albion boss Graham Potter has said farewell to two of best best players during the transfer window ahead of their opener at Manchester United

Graham Potter insists he is “quite comfortable” with the strength of Brighton’s squad going into the new Premier League season, despite losing key duo Marc Cucurella and Yves Bissouma.

Defender Cucurella completed a £60million move to Chelsea on Friday after being crowned Albion player of the year, while influential midfielder Bissouma was sold to Tottenham earlier in the summer for around £30million.

Teenage Paraguay forward Julio Enciso and England Under-21 defender Levi Colwill are the Seagulls’ only new additions for the 2022-23 campaign, which begins on Sunday at Manchester United.

Jakub Moder is the only player ruled-out of the trip of the Poland international continues his recovery from a serious ACL injury that will rule him until the new year at least.

Midfielder Alexis Mac Allister – who is now vital to Albion’s midfield after Bissouma’s exit – is expected to be fit in time despite reporting a slight groin issue earlier this week.

Head coach Potter, who guided the south-coast club to a maiden top-half finish last term, remains open to the possibility of further incomings but is more than content to stick with the players currently at his disposal.

“I’m happy with what we’ve done and I’m happy with the squad,” he said.

“While the window’s open you never know and you always have to be on your toes but it’s better to be anticipatory rather than reactionary.

“We’ve got a good squad with some good players, ambitious, a mix of old and new. We’re quite comfortable with where we’re at.”

In addition to the arrivals of 18-year-old Enciso from Paraguayan side Club Libertad and 19-year-old Colwill on loan from Chelsea, Brighton’s ranks are further bolstered by Japan midfielder Kaoru Mitoma and German striker Deniz Undav returning from loan spells with Belgian side Royale Union St Gilloise.

Albion head to Old Trafford three months to the day since humiliating United with a thumping 4-0 victory at the Amex Stadium.

The 20-time English champions, who have just endured their worst Premier League season from a points perspective, are under new management following the appointment of Erik ten Hag.

Potter believes the Dutchman has already made a positive impact.