Graham Potter reveals Reda Khadra and Jan Paul van Hecke summer plan after Blackburn loan

Graham Potter will reassess his Premier League squad for next season this summer

Reda Khadra and Jan Paul van Hecke both impressed while on loan in the Championship at Blackburn last season.

Khadra weighed in with five goals and four assists for Tony Mowbray's men, while van Hecke was a key man in the Rovers’ defence and was voted player of the year by Blackburn fans.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both players will return to Albion this summer and will be pushing for a place in Potter's first team squad next campaign.

"That would be the plan," said Potter. "There are a few lads who we’ve got to sit down with and figure out what the next step is and what the right plan for them is, to assess that.

"There’s potentially a few guys that could come back and be around in pre-season, we will see from there."

Potter added: "I spoke with him [Khadra] today, he’s really positive, he’s had a really good experience to be involved that much under the guidance of Tony Mowbray, it’s been really beneficial for him.

"He’s unfortunate that his season has been cut short because of injury, but overall it’s been a really positive experience."

Brighton have three Premier League matches of the current season remaining, starting with Manchester United at the Amex this Saturday.