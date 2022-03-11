Graham Potter reveals Yves Bissouma injury concern ahead of Liverpool

Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma was dropped to the bench last weekend at Newcastle

Bissouma, 25, has been below his usual high standards in the Premier League following his return from the Afcon.

The Mali international struggled in the second half of the recent 2-0 loss at Manchester United and also looked off the pace in the defeats to Burnley and Aston Villa.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bissouma was dropped to bench and was an unused substitute for the 2-1 loss at Newcastle United.

The Albion man - who will have just 12 months remaining on his contract this summer - continues to be the subject of much transfer speculation and has previously been linked with moves to tomorrow's opponents Liverpool, Manchester United, Newcastle, Aston Villa and Arsenal.

It was Villa however who made a decisive move last January as they bid more than £20m for the former Lille man - an offer that was quickly rejected by Brighton.

It has led to some speculation among Brighton fans that their best midfielder has been feeling unsettled of late.

Head coach Graham Potter however explained that Bissouma has been dealing with a knee problem but is now fully fit and available to face Jurgen Klopp's team.

"He has been good," Potter said when asked how he reacted to being benched at Newcastle.

"He has had a little issue with his knee but nothing major, which we have managed a bit.

"He has trained this week and looked good. He needed just a bit of breather and hopefully we can start to use use him to his maximum."

Despite Albion's poor run, Potter is excited by the challenge of facing a Liverpool team who are fighting for a league title and aiming to narrow the six point gap on leaders Man City.

The head coach also believes the fans have a huge part to play.

"The better we play, the easier it is for the supporters to get behind us, it’s a nice time to kick-off.