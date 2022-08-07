Graham Potter sends clear message to Marc Cucurella and Yves Bissouma after Manchester United victory

Brighton manager Graham Potter sent out a clear message following the high profile departures of Marc Cucurella and Yves Bissouma, "the collective idea is more important than any individual".

The Albion boss issued the statement in his post match press conference after beating Manchester United 2-1 thanks to a Pascal Gross brace - Brighton's first ever win at Old Trafford.

Asked if he was frustrated to lose Bissouma and Cucurella in the summer, Potter said: "I wouldn't say frustrated but you have to scratch your head.

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter guided his team to victory against Manchester United at Old Trafford

"Yves Bissouma and Marc Cucurella are footballers valued at quite a high price which suggests they are good players, and in any team you need good players to win games, especially in this league, it's so competitive and so tough.

"But I always think the collective idea is more important than any individual, and it's our job to try and help the guys here improve. Like I said before, they've got ambition, desire, and they want to move forward, so that's what we're focused on.

"It's not so easy to lose the players we've lost in the summer window but we understand why we've lost them and we understand the fees we get for them help us to progress as a club.

"To lose the quality we have has had an impact but the players are calm, the club, I think, are quite calm with how we work and then it's about helping the guys here."

Asked if it is becoming harder and harder to make progress and if there is a 'glass ceiling' for Albion, Potter said: "I think you have to try to make progress everyday. Not look too much at the bigger picture.

"I've got a fantastic group of players that have got ambition and they give everything everyday, so when you have that as a coach you focus on that and help them improve.

"We know the Premier League, we know when you're a club like us, with the greatest respect,...we have to fight everyday for the points, it is very tough.