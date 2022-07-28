Graham Potter sends Yves Bissouma message and explains Brighton midfield approach ahead of Manchester United

Graham Potter is preparing for his first season at Brighton Hove Albion without influential midfielder Yves Bissouma.

The Mali international was a key man for Potter since he arrived at the club in 2019.

Bissouma added skill, drive and power to the Albion line-up but moved to Tottenham earlier this window in a £30m deal.

Potter, who steered Brighton to their highest ever ninth place in the Premier League last season, will now assess his midfield talent ahead of the Premier League opener at Old Trafford.

The Likes of Enock Mwepu, Moises Caicedo, Adam Lallana, Pascal Gross and Steven Alzate will all be vying for midfield spots and help cushion the blow of Bissouma’s exit.

Albion have also been linked with a move for Austrian international midfielder Florian Grillitsch, who is a free agent after leaving Hoffenhiem.

Potter will however be without Poland international midfielder Jakub Moder, who continues his recovery from a serious ACL injury.

"Midfield is a strong area for us,”Potter said. “Hopefully the players we have can take the space that Yves has left.

"We know the quality of Yves and we wish him well with his new chapter in his life and his career, but that's football - life goes on.