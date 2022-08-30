Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danny Welbeck has been replaced by Enock Mwepu, in Graham Potter’s only change following the weekend’s 1-0 win over Leeds United.

Marco Silva has named the same side which lost 2-1 at Arsenal on Saturday, despite taking a one goal lead.

Potter is known for pulling surprises with his line-ups but this is the first time this season that he has opted against choosing a recognised striker.

Albion fans on social media have been guessing who will be the furthest forward.

“Trossard up front?” queried @jameswb21 on Twitter.

@mrmilesp92 wrote: “Trossard false 9 masterclass incoming.”

@blokefromthebn1 added: “Trossard up front .… And I'm all for it.”

Many fans seemed intrigued by the decision, with full trust in Potter, who has guided Brighton to fourth in the league after four games.

Others were not as impressed.

“Wondering why he’s dropped Welbeck,” commented @IsaacBHAFC.

@bhafcfelix wrote: “No strikers I thought we were past this.”

@Stevegul was surprised that Deniz Undav hasn’t yet been given a chance.

“Is Undav not up to the Premier League level?” he asked. “Only played a few minutes away at United.”

"What does Lamptey have to do?” questioned another concerned fan, @Mariolosooo, with the talented full-back yet to start a game this season.

Potter does have plenty of attacking options on the bench, however, as he looks to get the better of a newly-promoted side, which had been unbeaten before the narrow defeat at the Emirates.

Fulham XI: Bernd Leno, Kenny Tete, Tosin, Ream, Antonee Robinson; Harrison Reed, João Palhinha; Neeskens Kebano, Andreas Pereira, Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Aleksandar Mitrovic

Subs: Marek Rodak, Kevin Mbabu, Issa Diop, Nathaniel Chalabah, Tom Cairney, Tyrese Francois, Luke Harris, Terry Ablade, Jay Stansfield

Brighton XI: Robert Sanchez, Joel Veltman, Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster, Solly March, Alexis Mac Allister, Moises Caicedo, Pervis Estupinan, Enock Mwepu, Pascal Groß, Leandro Trossard