Graham Potter striker call has Nottingham Forest, Fulham and Everton on alert – Brighton defender 'close' to Sunderland move

Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke could leave on loan with Sunderland and Blackburn keen

Maupay was omitted from Potter's squad for the 1-1 draw against Newcastle United last week after speculation and reported bids linking him with a £15m move away.

Nottingham Forest, Everton, Fulham and Serie A outfit Salernitana are all keen on Albion's top scorer, who has 12 months remaining on his contract.

Maupay has seen his game time reduce at Albion as Potter has favoured the experienced Danny Welbeck. Maupay also faces further competition from German striker Deniz Undav who arrived this summer from Union SG.

Maupay however is back in the squad to face the Hammers and will be available for selection at the London Stadium as Brighton aim to continue their unbeaten start to the season.

Another player who could be on his way from the Amex Stadium is defender Jan Paul van Hecke.

The Dutchman impressed on loan at Blackburn last term and is now wanted by Sunderland.

Van Hecke was hoping to force his way into Graham Potter's plans this season but faces stiff competition from Joel Veltman, Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster and Chelsea loanee Levis Colwill.

The defender's contract expires at the end of the season but Albion could look to extend his deal before any loan move.