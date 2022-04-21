Graham Potter's Brighton injury update on Shane Duffy and Adam Webster ahead of Southampton

Albion defender Adam Webster could be in line for his first Premier League start since February against Southampton at the Amex Stadium this Sunday.

Webster, 27, has struggled with calf and groin issues following the 2-0 loss at Manchester United.

Webster was used from the bench in the 2-1 win at Arsenal and also played the last 30 minutes during Wednesday's 3-0 loss at Manchester City.

The former Bristol City man has not been deemed fit enough to start as yet but he is in contention for the starting XI to face Southampton at the Amex Stadium this Sunday.

"There is a chance," said Albion head coach graham Potter. "We will see how he goes this week.

"He has trained lightly today just to get the journey out of his body.

"We will see how he reacts and make a decision on Saturday but it is positive that he came through the game. There is a chance he can play a bit more."

Fellow defender Shane Duffy has also missed the last three matches with a thigh injury.

Potter added: "He is actually recovering quite well. He has been out on the grass today and trained lightly with the team.

"Depends on how he goes in the next few days. The Southampton game may be a little too close but we will see.

"Shane's recovery powers are strong so we are hopefully. It is positive that he has made good progress."