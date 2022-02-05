Graham Potter's defensive options explained after £63m exits of Dan Burn and Ben White

However, with one of the best defensive records in the league, Seagulls fans shouldn’t fret, especially when there is still adequate defensive cover within the squad.

£13 million for 29-year-old squad player Burn was too good a deal to turn down for Brighton, and will allow them to channel this extra money into their summer spending.

Having received a combined £63 million for defenders Ben White and Burn over the last year, it is testament to the other defenders at the club, and the coaching staff, that Brighton still boast such a strong defensive record; the backline have looked better defensively without White, and with their performances this season, don’t look like they will overly miss Burn either.

Dan Burn was a key player for Brighton under Graham Potter

Whilst Brighton didn’t bring in a replacement for Burn, it will feel like they have, with captain Lewis Dunk returning from injury.

Dunk featured on the bench against Leicester, the first time he has been in the matchday squad since sustaining a knee injury against West Ham at the start of December.

However, the Brighton captain faces a battle to regain his place in the starting 11, with the excellent performances of Joël Veltman, Adam Webster and Shane Duffy at centre back this season.

Duffy’s career revival at Brighton this season, having been on loan at Celtic last campaign, has acted like a new signing for the club, with it thought that the defender’s time as a first choice contender to be over.

In addition to the particularly good form of Webster, which has prompted calls of an England call-up, and Veltman, who can be deployed at centre back or right back, the business to sell Burn for £13 million looks like an increasingly good piece of business for Brighton, with the club having plenty of defensive options.

Further down the pecking order, 19-year-old centre back Haydon Roberts, who it is believed didn’t go out on loan in January as a result of the Burn deal, will not only be able to fill in if one of Graham Potter’s first choice defenders picks up an injury, but also now has the opportunity for more game time with Burn having moved on.

Roberts has 19 appearances at youth level for England, and looks to be an exciting prospect for Brighton.

If the situation turns extremely dire, and Brighton somehow end up with multiple defenders missing, then they have depth on loan in the Championship that they can call upon, with 21-year-old Jan Paul Van Hecke at second placed Blackburn, and 25-year-old and Matt Clarke at sixth placed West Brom.

As it stands, Brighton have kept six league clean sheets so far this season, which ranks them as the joint seventh best team in this regard.

On top of this, Potter’s side have conceded just 23 league goals, with only the top three, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, and eighth placed Wolves having conceded fewer goals.

With such outstanding defensive performances this season, and plenty of defensive options, Brighton fans have no need to worry about having sold Burn, who has been in good form this season.