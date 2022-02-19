Graham Potter's surprise response to Shane Duffy and Rob Sanchez heated clash during Burnley loss

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter said he will not criticise his players

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter admitted Rob Sanchez and Shane Duffy were not the 'best versions of themselves' during their heated exchange against Burnley.

The Albion teammates clashed in the first half of the 3-0 loss after they got in each others way when trying to clear a long ball into the box.

Sanchez, 23, screamed at Duffy who responded by angrily turning around and shoving Sanchez hard in the chest.

It summed up a frustrating afternoon for Albion, who were well beaten by an impressive Burnley team who recorded just their second Premier League win of the season.

"That sums up the frustration and sums up the disappointment," said Potter. "They are human beings, both of them care a lot and didn't channel it in the best way.

"I'm not going to be critical of them I'm just going to try and help them because I know, they were not the best version of themselves in that instance."

Burnley deservedly went ahead in the 21st minute as Netherlands striker Wout Weghorst claimed his first goal for the club.

Aaron Lennon released Connor Roberts down the right and his cut back was clinically swept home by January signing Weghorst.

The Clarets had earlier struck the crossbar through Roberts.

The Clarets doubled their advantage five minutes before half-time.

Brighton failed to deal with a long ball forward, leading to Josh Brownhill sending a low, deflected effort beyond goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

Burnley looked to have put the result beyond doubt with just over 20 minutes remaining when Aaron Lennon burst into the box to lash home.

Duffy was recalled due to a suspension to skipper Lewis Dunk following his red card at Man United and an injury to Adam Webster.